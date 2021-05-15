Hundreds attend an anti-lockdown demonstration in Bristol as Indian variant of virus threatens easing of restrictions in the UK

College Green, Bristol, UK.

15th May 2021.

Stand Up Bristol, a group that has previously held anti-lockdown marches in the south west city, organised a "freedom rally" at College Green.

Approximately 200 demonstrators attended the protest where several speakers took turns to address their sentiments to the crowd before marching through the city centre.

The demonstration took place as the easing of pandemic restrictions becomes uncertain as the Indian variant threatens to take a hold in the UK.