Prison Of The Psychotic Damned Movie

Prison Of The Psychotic Damned Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five ghost hunters spend the night in "The Terminal" a long abandoned train station located deep in the heart of Buffalo, New York's notorious East Side ghetto.

The Terminal is said to be haunted by all those who have died within its cold stone walls.

What begins as a joke turns into a terrifying nightmare as the five are assaulted by hordes of psychotic dead.

Film Cast: Melantha Blackthorne, Daiane Azura, Noel Francomano, Susan Adriensen, James Vaughn Director: D.W.

Kann