14-year-old girl could be the UK's youngest PRO DJ - and is booked for a crowd of 30,000!

Meet the UK's youngest professional club DJ - a 14-year-old girl who is booked to play festival slots alongside Basshunter and Cascada.

Schoolgirl Tayha Rodric started playing around with decks when she was only four, and now makes regular club appearances - with an entourage of security guards.

She topped the sales charts on the number one online music downloads store for bounce music, and is fully booked for festivals and gigs later this year.

This video was shot on the 13th May 2021.