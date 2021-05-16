Indian man smashes car INTO Covid-19 hospital after father's death

An allegedly drunk and distraught Indian man smashed his car into a Covid-19 hospital in Nashik city, Maharashtra, 10 days after his father had died there.

An allegedly drunk and distraught Indian man smashed his car into a Covid-19 hospital in Nashik city, Maharashtra, 10 days after his father had died there.

Video showed Rajendra Tajne ramming his car through a largely glass wall in Bycto Hospital, before getting out of his vehicle.

After spending a few minutes on the premises he fled.

Eye-witnesses said Tajne was drunk during the incident.

Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijay M Kharat, said a case had been registered and a team had been sent to arrest the Mr Tajne.