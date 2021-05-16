Dash to save lives of baby and injured man after Israeli attack on Gaza

Men ran amid dust and destruction to get help for a baby and a man hurt in an attack.

Footage captured the desperation and chaos after an Israeli military strike on Gaza on Saturday 15 May.

The asymmetrical conflict was at that point in its fifth day and showing little sign of ending.

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel, to little effect as most of them have been stopped by Israel's Iron Dome missile system.

While Israel has blasted Gaza with rockets and shells from air and ground.