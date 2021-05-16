Luxury cars in pro-Palestine protest cause traffic jams on London streets

Pro-Palestinian protest came in an unusual form in London on Sunday 16 May -- a luxury car convoy.

The high-end vehicles, plastered with signs, caused chaos on the road as they drove slowly through the streets of central London, horns blaring.

This footage was filmed in the Piccadilly area of London.

The convoy was also spotted outside Downing Street, home to the British Prime Minister.