Dwyer Panthers advance to state semi-finals

ACADEMY IN 7-A REGION 3FINALS.

THE PANTHERS HAVE BEENHOLDING OPPONENTS TO TWOSCORES AND UNDER SINCE APRIL26TH THEY WERE LOOKING TO DOMORE THAN THAT AGAINST THISDORAL TEAM AND ACHIEVED THEGOAL.

DWYER WINS IN A SHUT OUT2-0 AND ADVANCE TO THE THEFINAL FOUR BUT THEIR OPPONENTHAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED.THIS WILL BE THE SECOND TIMEIN SCHOOL HISTORY THAT THEPANTHER MOVE ON TO THE STATEFINAL FOUR.KEEPING IT WITH BASEBALL, FAUSHOWED OFF THEIR SENIORSTODAY.

A