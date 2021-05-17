US parents films as their 2-year-old son nails impressive baseball shots

Jackie Stickley filmed her son Gordon Peery flexing his baseball skills.

Parents based in Lillington, North Carolina, filmed as their 2-year-old son nailed a range of impressive baseball shots.

Footage from April shows the toddler making sweet connections as he strikes the balls.

Stickley said: "Our two-year-old lefty, named after Royals outfielder, Alex Gordon, loves throwing and hitting the ball with dad in the backyard in North Carolina.

Both of his parents played this sport in college.

"After weeks of rain, Gordon started playing inside the house.

Material items can be replaced but these memories can’t!"