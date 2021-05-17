Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the coveted crown | Know all | Oneindia News

Mexico's 26-year-old Andrea Meza was presented with the Miss Universe crown as she wins the 69th instalment of the beauty pageant.
Miss India Adline Castelino Bags Fourth Place.
Miss India Adeline Castelino is the third runner-up at 69th Miss Universe contest held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in..