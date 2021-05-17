J&K: 2 Al-Badr terrorists gunned down in an encounter | Oneindia News

On Monday, 2 militants were killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation of the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar; Domestic sales of petrol and diesel by Indian state refiners have fallen by one-fifth of their previous sale level from a month earlier; According to POSOCO, power consumption fell by 6.2 per cent during the first half of May compared with the second half of April; Indian Railways has delivered more than 10,300 MT of liquid medical oxygen by the means of 160 Oxygen Expresses; On Monday, the Delhi High Court reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to suspend or stop the construction of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project.

