Jaden Smith Set to Feed Homeless People With New Restaurant.

Jaden Smith is set to become a restauranteur in the name of helping others.

Smith is expanding his food truck initiative, I Love You, into a full-blown restaurant.

The restaurant will distribute free food to homeless people and charge a higher price to those who can afford to eat at the restaurant.

According to Smith, this will allow people to “pay for the person behind [them]” and offset costs.

It's for homeless people to get free food.

But if you're not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food's worth so that you can pay for the person behind you, Jaden Smith, via AceShowbiz.

As of now, there isn’t an opening date in place for the restaurant.

Smith’s I Love You food trucks have been operating in Los Angeles for two years.

The trucks work to provide healthy sustainable food to L.A.’s Skid Row homeless population in the form of vegan meals