Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Secret Ceremony
Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Secret Ceremony

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Secret Ceremony.

TMZ reports that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot.

.

A representative for Grande confirmed that the pair got married in a secret ceremony at Grande’s home in California this weekend.

.

According to TMZ, the “informal” wedding had less than 20 guests and was “very intimate” and “filled with a lot of love.” .

It is unclear whether the wedding was planned or an impulsive decision.

.

Grande and Gomez’s began dating at the beginning of 2020 and kept their relationship a secret for months.

.

Grande is still very selective about what she reveals on social media.

.

She did take to Instagram in December 2020 to announce their engagement by showing off her new engagement ring