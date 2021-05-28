Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Wedding

Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Wedding.

Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony on May 15.

On May 27, she took to Instagram to share pictures from the at-home ceremony in Montecito, California.

The home was decorated with candles and flowers hanging all around.

Grande shared a sweet photo of herself getting ready for the ceremony.

The 27-year-old singer looked elegant in her Vera Wang dress and Gomez looked dapper in his Tom Ford suit.

Celebrities responded to the photos, congratulating the newlyweds.

Mazels, Seth Rogen, via Instagram.

You are stunning!!!!!!!!!!, Kim Kardashian, via Instagram.

Congratulations my love.

What a beautiful day, Florence Pugh, via Instagram