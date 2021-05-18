The Big Leap Season 1

The Big Leap Season 1 Trailer HD - Scott Foley, Piper Perabo series - Contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.

The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake.

What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

Inspired by the UK series 'Big Ballet.'