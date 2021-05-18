Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tornado-producing storm moves into Lubbock, Texas

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:25s 0 shares 2 views
Tornado-producing storm moves into Lubbock, Texas
Tornado-producing storm moves into Lubbock, Texas

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moved into Lubbock, Texas on Monday, May 17.

The National Weather Severe issued Tornado Warning for the area.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moved into Lubbock, Texas on Monday, May 17.

The National Weather Severe issued Tornado Warning for the area.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @BAWillcutt; @jaime_coy; @boen_james.

Explore