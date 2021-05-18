Cyclone Tauktae blasts Gujarat uprooting trees and forcing evacuations

Footage showed uprooted trees, large waves and some damage to properties.

Cyclone Tauktae slammed in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday (May 17) with high winds and pounding rain.

Indian authorities moved nearly 150,000 people from their homes in anticipation of the storm.

The cyclone killed at least 12 people and left a trail of destruction as it passed through the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.