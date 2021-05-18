PM: UK is 'most positive' country in terms of coronavirus vaccine uptake

The Prime Minister has said that the UK is the “most positive” country in the world in terms of uptake of the coronavirus vaccine.Asked whether those who were hesitant to have the jab were partly to blame for the spread of the Indian variant, Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank everybody in this country who is coming forward to get vaccinated, that’s the way I look at it.