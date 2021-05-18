California gas station employees jump into action after crash

Workers at a California gas station had to jump into action when a driver lost control of their truck and slammed into a fuel pump.
The truck was coming off a nearby highway exit.
Workers at a California gas station had to jump into action when a driver lost control of their truck and slammed into a fuel pump.
The truck was coming off a nearby highway exit.
WORKERS AT A CALIFORNIAGAS STATION HAD TO JUMP INTOACTION WHEN A DRIVER LOSTCONTROL OF THEIR TRUCK - ANDSLAMMED INTO A FUEL PUMP.THE TRUCK WAS COMING OFF ANEARBY HIGHWAY EXIT.EMPLOYEES QUICKLY SHUT OFFTHE FUEL SUPPLY *AND* RAN TOCHECK ON THE DRIVERTHANKFULLY NO ONE WASSERIOUSLY INJURED IN THE