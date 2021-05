First grads from Waco College of Education

EVER-- "TEXAS TECH ATWACO'S COLLEGE OFEDUCATION" IS ADDINGBRAND NEW TEACHERSTO THE WORKFORCE --WITH THE SCHOOL'SVERY FIRSTGRADUATING CLASS.CHEYANNE LANMON ISJUST WRAPPED UP HERSECOND YEAR AS ASTUDENT-TEACHER.SHE'S ONE OF EIGHT INTHE FIRST GROUP OFGRADUATES FROMTEXAS TECHUNIVERSITY AT WACO'SCOLLEGE OFEDUCATION.A PARTNERSHIPBETWEEN TEXAS TECHAND MCLENNANCOMMUNITY COLLEGE.17.55.59-01 COVER WITHVO"OH ITS BEEN ANAMAZING EXPERIENCE."THE MCGREGOR NATIVEHONED HER SKILLS INTHE CLASSROOM ATLORENA ELEMENTARYSCHOOL THIS YEARAFTER DOING THE SAMEAT LA VEGA ISD.LANMON IS JUST ONEOF MANY SOON TO BETEACHERS-- WHOLEARNED HOW TOTEACH DURING THEPANDEMIC ERA -- WHENEDUCATION HAD TO BEREINVENTED.17.56.22-33"WELL I THOUGHT THEMASKS FOR THE STUDENTSWE'RE GOING TO BE MOSTCHALLENGING BUT ACTUALLYTHE STUDENTS WERE ROCKSTARS WITH THAT.

PROBABLYTHE MOST CHALLENGINGPART WAS HAVING TO STAYDISTANT FROM PEOPLE.

"LANMON BELIEVESADAPTING HER LESSONPLANS TO REFLECT THEEVER-CHANGINGCOVID-19 GUIDANCE IS ASKILL THAT WILL HELPHER FOR YEARS TOCOME.THE TEXAS TECH ANDMCC PARTNERSHIPBENEFITS LOCALDISTRICTS.IT'S EXACTLY WHATLORENA ISDSUPERINTENDENT JOEKUCERAHAD BEEN LOOKINGFOR.18.00.57-0"IT ALLOWS US TO HAVEA PIPELINE OFTEACHERS TO COMEINTO OUR SCHOOLSYSTEM."A PIPELINE THATALLOWS CENTRALTEXAS LOCALS -- LIKELANMON -- TO STUDYWITHOUT LEAVINGHOME.LANMON ALREADY HASHER FIRST TEACHINGJOB.SHE JUST GOT HIRED ATLORENA ISD.18.03.15-24"IN SOME WAYS SHEINTERVIEWED FOR ANENTIRE YEAR.

WE FEEL VERYCOMFORTABLE THAT WEJUST MADE A GREAT HIREAND THAT WE'RE PUTTING AREALLY QUALITY EDUCATORIN THE CLASSROOM."KUCERABELIEVES THE BESTPART OF THEPARTNERSHIP, ISINVESTING IN QUALITY,LOCAL STUDENT-TEACHERS WHO WANTO STAY RIGHT HERE.LANMON IS OPTIMISTICABOUT THE YEARAHEAD, WITH THELAUNCH OF HERCAREER, AND ALSO...FOR HER STUDENTS.17.56.57 -03"THEY'RE ALL READY TOHAVE SOME SORT OFNORMALCY.

SO THEY'REREADY.

THEY'RE READYTO LEARN.

THEY'REREADY TO COME BACK."THERE ARE 25STUDENTS IN THECOLLEGE OFEDUCATION PROGRAM.8 JUST GRADUATEDOVER THE WEEKEND--INCLUDING "MS.LANMON"-- AND SHE'S ISEAGER TO GETSTARTED.SHE'LL BE TEACHINGTHIRD GRADE MATH ANDSCIENCE AT LORENA I-S-D IN THE FALL.CONGRATULATIONS TOHER AND THE ENTIRECLASS OF 2021!YOU MAY