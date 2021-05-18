Discovery Channel Launching New Series To Send Regular People Into Space

According to 'Entertainment Tonight,' Discovery Channel is launching a new series called 'Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?'.

The eight-part series will see contestants compete in a variety of intense challenges for a chance to live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days.

The mission is being managed by Axiom Space.

Space travel has long been reserved for a select few, so we’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Discovery and BoomTown Content to make a show that opens up this unique experience to every American, Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted and Todd Lubin, President, Matador Content.

'Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?'

Will debut in 2022.

If you want to see if you've got what it takes to make it to space, head to discovery.com/astronaut