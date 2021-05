Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever In 'Dear Evan Hansen' New Trailer

Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, and more star in this first trailer for 'Dear Evan Hansen'.

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

This trailer is in HD.