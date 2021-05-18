Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez's Teen Accuser Cross-Examined In Day 2 Of Sexual Assault Trial
The prosecution is expected to wrap its case Wednesday in the Felipe Vazquez sexual assault trial.

On Tuesday, the former pirate pitcher’s 17-year-old accuser took the stand again; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.