Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez's Teen Accuser Cross-Examined In Day 2 Of Sexual Assault Trial

The prosecution is expected to wrap its case Wednesday in the Felipe Vazquez sexual assault trial.
On Tuesday, the former pirate pitcher’s 17-year-old accuser took the stand again; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
