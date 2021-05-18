General Iron Owners Sue City For $100 Million After Final Permit Put On Hold Amid EPA Demand For Further Review
The owners of a Southeast Side metal shredding plant have filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the city, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot put its permit review process on hold earlier this month.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.