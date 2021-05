NCIS S18E16 Rule 91

NCIS 18x16 "Rule 91" Season 18 Episode 16 Promo (Season Finale) - While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak.

Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25th on CBS.