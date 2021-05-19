Blast Beat Movie Clip - We Can't Go On Like This

Blast Beat Movie Clip - We Can't Go On Like This - Colombian brothers Carly (Mateo Arias) and Mateo (Moises Arias) prepare to move to the United States for their last years of high school.

Metalhead Carly has his heart set on attending the Georgia Aerospace Institute and working for NASA, while his supportive parents (Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama) seize the chance to escape the political turmoil in Colombia and chase the American Dream.

At first, Mateo is the only one to express any cynicism, but when the reality of their new life sinks in, the family struggles to adapt as their expectations are shattered.

When events threaten to derail their future, Carly’s dream becomes his only lifeline.

Starring Mateo Arias, Moises Arias, Daniel Dae Kim, Kali Uchis, Ashley Jackson, with Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama Directed By Esteban Arango