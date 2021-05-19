2022 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Exterior Design in Atlantic Blue

Since its launch in 2017, the second generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan compact SUV has become the best-selling Volkswagen in America, mirroring its global success.

For the 2022 model year, Volkswagen of America will launch a refreshed model with new styling and technology to elevate its compelling blend of utility and performance.

On the outside, the Tiguan keeps its iconic look, but sharpens it with a completely revised front end.

A distinctive bumper and broad grille are complemented by standard LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), and can be accented further by an available illuminated light line flanking the VW logo.

The top two trims feature updated, sporty R-Line® design elements, including bumpers and side sills.

The distinctive side profile of the Tiguan remains with its strong character line carrying from the front fender through to the standard LED taillights.

Newly centered Tiguan lettering on the rear matches Volkswagen family styling from the Arteon to the all-new Taos.

The 2022 Tiguan will be available in eight exterior colors—including new Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic—and every trim level receives new wheels, ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch aluminum-alloy designs.