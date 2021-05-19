Pentagon Says UFO Video is Real, as UFO Hearing Looms

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is starting to open up about footage of UFOs taken by U.S. military personnel over the last few years.

This comes as anticipation builds around the military's report about UFO sightings, which has to be presented before the U.S. Senate by next month.

Here are the details: CBS News reports that the Pentagon has confirmed that strange footage taken aboard the USS Omaha in 2019 is being investigated by its UAP Task Force, after Navy personnel recorded video of UAPs, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, exhibiting characteristics that defy our current understanding of physics.

After decades of public denial regarding UFOs, the Pentagon now admits that there's something out there, and the U.S. Senate has ordered the military to deliver a report on the mysterious sightings by June 2021.

Luis Elizondo, who ran the Pentagon's top-secret UFO program, has warned the report could reveal the greatest US intelligence failings since 9/11.

"Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 G-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water, and possibly space," he told CBS News.

"And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth's gravity.

That's precisely what we're seeing." U.S. Navy pilots told CBS News that they had encountered strange flying objects on an almost daily basis ― in the skies over restricted airspace off the coast of Virginia.

Analysts believe the strange craft could be game-changing spy technology used by Russia or China, or devices operated by an alien civilization.