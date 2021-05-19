We look for a mix of sun and clouds today as readings gain more ground into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Alright, mid michigan.

Letwith your weather headlinealong on this week for Wedgoing to be warmer the resare definitely seeing abovthe rest of the week.

Andwe will though start to bemore humid now it's not drto really make us in thatlike we typically see in tit's the change from a verthis little bit of dew poius a little bit of an addidoesn't arrive until latesee a stray shower or twoof the day today, but we'rmainly dry.

As many of yourain.

But the possibilitybit of a Sprinkle 81 degredespite having additional86 on friday that mix of sthe next several days as wquiet, even heading into tSaturday 83 on sunday theday, we can see some showethen we have a few isolatechances heading into the bWe are in a deficit with rnot getting enough of whatleast we can soak up somet