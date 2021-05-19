New York attorney general says Trump probe is now criminal

The New York attorney general’s office says it is now conducting a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s business empire after expanding what had previously been a civil probe.“We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesman for attorney general Letitia James, said in a statement.
Michael Cohen tweeted a photoshopped picture of Trump behind bars after New York prosecutors announced a criminal investigation into Trump Organization
Business Insider
"Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions," Cohen tweeted of his former boss.