Ashworth: Keeping India off the red list was a mistake

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the government's decision to keep India off the travel red list was a "mistake".

He urged the government to take "urgent measures to contain the variant" including "rolling out vaccinations, paying sick pay and giving local councils the resources to do contact tracing on the ground".

Report by THOMASL.

