Police Release CCTV of 'Purse Dipping' Theft in Watford Shopping Mall

Police in Watford, England, were appealing for information on May 18 as they released CCTV from April 13 showing “purse dipping” in a shopping mall.The footage, filmed inside an H&M store, shows a suspect unzipping a woman’s backpack, using a T-shirt to conceal their hand.

The suspect then reaches inside the bag, before walking away.Police said the woman’s purse and mobile phone were taken.