Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

The singer posted a video on May 19, sharing that their pronouns moving forward will be they/them.

Lovato said they took a look at their gender identity after “doing some healing and self-reflective work.”.

While promoting their new ‘4D’ podcast on Instagram, Lovato said they’re “still coming into themselves.” .

For the first time in my life, I’m putting my wellbeing before my career, Demi Lovato, via ‘4D’.

The popstar came out as pansexual earlier this year in March