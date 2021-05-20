Indian villagers begin worshipping COVID-19 as goddess in bid to end suffering

A group of villagers in southern India have built a shrine to COVID-19 and begun worshipping the virus as a goddess in a bid to end the pandemic.

Residents of Irugur village in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu have created a female effigy which they are calling "corona devi" or "corona goddess" to which they are praying and giving daily offerings.

The villagers say that praying to a virus has historical precedent and was used centuries ago to rid Indian states from plagues.

This clip was filmed on May 19.