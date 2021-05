Amphotericin B: the crucial & costly drug to treat black fungus | Oneindia News

With worrying cases of the black fungus or Mucormycosis being reported from across the country, pharma companies have been scrambling to ramp up production of the anti-fungal injection Amphotericin B that is critical in the fight against the alarming disease.

