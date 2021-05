Arunachal Pradesh: Royal Bengal tigress mauls zoo attendant to death in Itanagar zoo | Oneindia News

Poulash Karmakar, a 35-year-old zoo attendant was mauled to death by a Royal Bengal tigress at the Biological Park in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

SDPO Kamdam Sikom said it's a case of negligence as per preliminary investigation.

Forest Minister Mama Natung has assured to extend all possible assistance to the family of the deceased.

#Itanagar #ZooAttentandKilled #RoyalBengalTigress