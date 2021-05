Rahul Dravid to take charge of the Indian cricket team in series against Sri Lanka| Oneindia News

Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play a six-game series against Sri Lanka in July.

This will be his second stint with the Indian team after working with the team as batting consultant during the England tour in 2014.

#RahulDravid #BCCI #SriLankaSeries