Chicago mayor defends granting 1-on-1 interviews only to journalists of color

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the decision, commemorating the second anniversary of her swearing in, is a way to increase her focus on diversity.
Many journalists said it smacked of politicians deciding who can and cannot cover them.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the decision, commemorating the second anniversary of her swearing in, is a way to increase her focus on diversity.
Many journalists said it smacked of politicians deciding who can and cannot cover them.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will only grant one-on-one interviews to minority journalists. The Washington Bureau Chief of..
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year..