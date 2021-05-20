Chicago mayor only granting interviews to people of color

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will only grant one-on-one interviews to minority journalists.
The Washington Bureau Chief of the Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet provides analysis.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she will only grant one-on-one interviews to minority journalists.
The Washington Bureau Chief of the Chicago Sun-Times Lynn Sweet provides analysis.
CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot had her work cut out for her when she became mayor of Chicago in 2019, running as a progressive..
As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot approaches the two-year anniversary of her inauguration, reaching the halfway point through her..
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Refuses To Give Interviews To White Reporters