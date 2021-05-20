Lego Celebrates Pride Month With Launch of LGBTQ-Themed Set

Lego Celebrates Pride Month With Launch of LGBTQ-Themed Set.

The set, named “Everyone Is Awesome,” is inspired by the classic rainbow flag.

.

It contains 346 pieces and 11 figures, each with an assigned color of the rainbow.

.

Matthew Ashton, the set’s designer, said in a statement that he wanted to create a model that “celebrates everyone.” .

I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love, Matthew Ashton, via CNN.

Ashton went on to say the set was his way of expressing “gratitude” for the love he always receives from colleagues and fans.

.

I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans.

We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared, Matthew Ashton, via CNN.

Lego had a busy year in 2020 after the pandemic caused families to spend more time at home.

.

Sales soared by 14 percent in the first half of 2020, with operating profit rising 11 percent to $622 million as a result.