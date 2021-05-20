ByteDance CEO Steps Down Because He’s ‘Not Very Social’

ByteDance CEO Steps Down Because He’s ‘Not Very Social’.

Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of ByteDance, is stepping down from his position.

He made the announcement on Wednesday via an internal letter that was later made public.

Yiming said that he’s come to realize that he lacks “some of the skills” needed to be an “ideal manager.” .

After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO … would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives … The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager, Zhang Yiming, via 'Complex'.

Yiming said he was more interested in behind-the-scenes work than “actually managing people.” .

I’m more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people.

, Zhang Yiming, via 'Complex'.

He also said he is “not very social,” and would prefer more “solitary activities.”.

I’m not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and daydreaming about what may be possible, Zhang Yiming, via 'Complex'.

Liang Rubo, ByteDance co-founder and the current head of human resources, will be taking over as CEO.