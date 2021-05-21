How to deal with big tech

Senator Amy Klobuchar is leading a crusade against big-tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

These companies dominate the S&P 500 and wield a huge amount of influence.

Should they be broken up?

00:00 - Problems with big tech 01:07 - The effect of business monopolies 02:28 - How to rein in big tech firms 04:45 - Could regulation harm consumers?

06:45 - Epic Games v Apple 08:48 - Are lawsuits effective?

10:12 - Trump ban from social media

