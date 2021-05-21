Kendall Jenner Shares Her Struggles With Anxiety

On May 20, ‘Vogue’ released the third episode of Kendall Jenner’s web series, ‘Open-Minded.’.

Jenner opened up about living with anxiety and described having moments when it felt “impossible” to “get out of bed.” .

There's been moments for sure where it's me who's freaking out, so I'm like, 'I can't do this, I can't get out of bed today, oh my gosh, I'm having a moment, I can't go to work, this is impossible.', Kendall Jenner, to 'Vogue'.

Jenner went on to describe how it's sometimes “frustrating” having her mother, Kris, also act as her manager.

She [Kris] will try and support me as a mom, but then she's also my manager, so then she says, 'Well, you have to go to work.’, Kendall Jenner, to 'Vogue'.

Jenner struggled to describe the anxiety she was experiencing to Kris and just how much it was “physically” affecting her.

It can be frustrating sometimes, where you're like, 'I just wish you could be inside my body to know exactly what I'm feeling right now and why I physically can't get out of bed.', Kendall Jenner, to 'Vogue'