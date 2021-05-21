Homes and farms overrun by 'plague' of mice in Australia

Across eastern Australia, people are fighting to keep a plague of mice away from their farms and out of their homes but, so far, without much luck.
CNN’s Angus Watson reports.
A plague of cannibalistic mice is threatening to invade Sydney. Millions have swarmed schools, homes and hospitals, leaving behind..
The huge numbers of mice are contaminating big areas. They’re attacking crops, supermarkets and homes. Rotting mice are stinking..