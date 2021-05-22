LONG STORY SHORT Movie (2021) - Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng

LONG STORY SHORT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Serial procrastinator Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life.

Watching his future flash before his eyes, Teddy must make every second count if he is to win back the woman he loves in this feel-good comedy about second chances.

Directed by Josh Lawson starring Rafe Spall, Zahra Newman, Ronny Chieng, Dena Kaplan, Noni Hazlehurst release date July 2, 2021 (on VOD/Digital)