Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old boy allegedly killed by police for 'violating curfew' | Oneindia News

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by the police for "violating" the ongoing “curfew" in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in the Bhatpuri locality of the Bangarmau area when the boy was selling vegetable outside his house.

#UPPolice #PoliceBrutality #UPCurfew