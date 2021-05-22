Gauri Khan pens sweet note for daughter Suhana on her 21st birthday| 'Maine Pyar Kiya' music director passes away

SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 21st birthday today.

On the special occasion, Gauri penned a sweet birthday note.

Green is in for Sunny Leone, as she gets into the mood for random peekaboo with fans in her new social media post on Saturday.

Celebrated music composer for Bollywood and Marathi films Vijay Patil of the famed 'Raam Laxman' duo, passed away following a heart attack here early Saturday, his family members said.

Milind Soman is not only a brilliant actor but a fitness enthusiast too.

Milind always gives major fitness goals.