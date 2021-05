The Green Hornet Movie (2011) - Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz

The Green Hornet Movie (2011) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Following the death of his father, Britt Reid, heir to his father's large company, teams up with his late dad's assistant Kato to become a masked crime fighting team.

Director: Michel Gondry Writers: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, George W.

Trendle Stars: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz