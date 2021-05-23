Skip to main content
Spectacular footage of Mount Etna volcano bursting back to life

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 2 views
After a long period of inactivity, Mount Etna in Sicily awakened with a spectacular new eruption on Thursday (May 19).

The iconic volcano spewed ash and lapilli into a kilometer-high column.

Some Italians see this eruption as Etna's bidding farewell to locally born singer-songwriter Franco Battiati, who died earlier this week.

