The Man With 1000 Tumours | BORN DIFFERENT

A MAN in India with one of the world’s most extreme skin conditions is desperately seeking life-changing surgery to help put his life back on track.

Diwakar Bisoye, 67, from Odisha, India, says lumps began appearing when he was 14 or 15 and quickly spread from head to toe, leaving him with thousands of bubble-like tumours.

The colossal 66lb tumour on his thigh makes it difficult for Diwakar to walk and leaves him unable to work.

The extent of Diawakar’s condition means he is reliant on his wife of 35 years, Dobani, 55, to care for him - and the couple depend on their children for financial support.

Diwakar said: “My wife looks after me while the others work.

Had she not been there, I can’t imagine how much I would have suffered.” His wife Dobani added: "Only a few tumours had developed before our wedding.

I did not expect things to get this serious.

The sheer numbers of tumours on his face, including around his eyes and ears, significantly impair his vision and hearing - and Diwakar says that his condition does attract attention from people in the street.

He said: “The tumours on my eyes and ear make it difficult for me to see and listen.

Some people stare, I think they must be pitying me, thinking about the pain I'm going through.” He is now hoping that he can one day get surgery to remove his thigh tumour - if only he can raise the money needed.

Diwakar said: “Even if I can't get all the tumours removed, I’d be able to move and function.

I can't wait to recover and walk around my home and the streets freely.”