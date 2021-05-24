Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 24, 2021

Top 21 Most Overhyped Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 23:37s 0 shares 2 views
Top 21 Most Overhyped Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)
Top 21 Most Overhyped Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

We’re not saying all of these games are bad, but they definitely don’t deserve the hype, either from players or from the gaming media.

For this list, we’re looking at the most overrated games of the century so far, picking one from each year.

We’re not saying all of these games are bad, but they definitely don’t deserve the hype, either from players or from the gaming media.

For this list, we’re looking at the most overrated games of the century so far, picking one from each year.

Our countdown includes Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Borderlands 2, Fallout 4, Fortnite and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage

Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 5

Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 5

KDRV
Luke's Tribute

Luke's Tribute

KQTV
Saturday 3-27 Sports

Saturday 3-27 Sports

KQTV